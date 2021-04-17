Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session at the Imola circuit in Italy.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:14.958 Lando Norris McLaren +0.456 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.557 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.593 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.780 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.932 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.950 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.950 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.228 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.270 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1.272 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.287 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.295 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.431 George Russell Williams +1.469 Mick Schumacher Haas +1.490 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.579 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.654 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.845 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.440