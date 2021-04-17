Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session at the Imola circuit in Italy.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:14.958
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.456
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.557
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.593
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.780
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.932
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.950
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.950
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.228
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.270
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.287
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.295
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.431
- George Russell Williams +1.469
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.490
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.579
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.654
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.845
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.440