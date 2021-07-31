Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.826 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.088 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.229 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.671 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.694 Lando Norris McLaren +0.946 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.091 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.116 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.166 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.224 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.289 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.348 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.409 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.635 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.857 George Russell Williams Racing +1.968 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.995 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.287 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.580 Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.107

