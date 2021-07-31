Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.826
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.088
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.229
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.671
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.694
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.946
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.091
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.116
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.166
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.224
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.289
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.348
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.409
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.635
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.857
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.968
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.995
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.287
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.580
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.107
