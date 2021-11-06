Mexican Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race in Mexico City.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:17.024
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.193
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.651
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.684
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.005
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.013
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.097
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.178
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.189
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.288
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.328
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.507
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.532
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.590
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.823
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.975
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.187
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.214
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.289
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.455
Click here to read the third practice report.