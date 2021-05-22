Monaco Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:11.294
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +0.047
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.258
- Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes +0.471
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull +0.523
- Lando Norris, McLaren +0.694
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +0.726
- Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo +1.004
- Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri +1.063
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin +1.243
- Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo +1.245
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.406
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren +1.665
- Mick Schumacher, Haas +1.845
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine +2.035
- Nikita Mazepin, Haas +2.096
- George Russell, Williams +2.153
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams +2.181
- Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri +2.228
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine +2.320
