Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from third practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:22.310
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.078
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.341
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.525
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.536
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.738
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.876
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.899
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.966
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.257
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.401
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.574
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.585
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.613
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.844
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.936
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.978
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.189
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.370
- Nikita Mazepin Haas NO TIME
