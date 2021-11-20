Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from third practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:22.310 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.078 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.341 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.525 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.536 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.738 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.876 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.899 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.966 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.257 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.401 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.574 Lando Norris McLaren +1.585 George Russell Williams Racing +1.613 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.844 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.936 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.978 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.189 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.370 Nikita Mazepin Haas NO TIME

