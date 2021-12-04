Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:28.100
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.214
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.529
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.541
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.615
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.919
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.001
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.049
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.077
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.200
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.318
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.490
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.589
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.617
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.930
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.934
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.196
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.266
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.833
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.879
Click here to read the session report.