Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.369
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing + 0.204
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.463
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.657
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.781
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.929
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.971
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.031
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.076
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.123
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.187
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.307
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.329
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.494
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.573
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.623
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.747
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.750
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.285
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.323
