Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Red Bull Ring.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.369 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing + 0.204 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.463 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.657 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.781 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.929 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.971 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.031 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.076 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.123 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.187 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.307 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.329 George Russell Williams Racing +1.494 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.573 Mick Schumacher Haas +1.623 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.747 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.750 Lando Norris McLaren +2.285 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.323

Click here to view the Free Practice Three report