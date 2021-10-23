US Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Circuit of the Americas.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 1:34.701
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.104
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.211
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.244
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.287
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.518
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.644
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.697
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.987
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.010
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.150
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.322
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.361
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.417
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.551
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.691
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.789
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.871
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.970
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +28.755
