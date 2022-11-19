Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from final practice for the 2022 F1 World Championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:24.982
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.152
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.240
- George Russell Mercedes +0.413
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.536
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.589
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.623
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.968
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.030
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.069
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.091
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.094
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.188
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.207
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.257
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.316
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.374
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.491
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.500
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.664