Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from final practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Melbourne.
Results (Classification):
- Lando Norris McLaren -1:19.117
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.132
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.148
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.158
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.302
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.576
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.692
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.779
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.891
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.954
- George Russell Mercedes +0.979
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.016
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.088
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.575
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.719
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.841
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.908
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.933
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.519
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin NC
