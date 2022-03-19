Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:32.544
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.096
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.247
- George Russell Mercedes +0.391
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.509
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.577
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.893
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.189
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.336
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.376
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.411
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +1.427
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.632
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.751
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.834
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.084
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.324
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.413
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.123
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri NC
