Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:45.047
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.137
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.777
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.918
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.014
- George Russell Mercedes +1.024
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.073
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.119
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.554
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.557
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.599
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.722
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.764
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.789
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.834
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.928
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.935
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.988
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.042
- Mick Schumacher Haas +7.447