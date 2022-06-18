Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP3 ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Alpine -1:33.836
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.053
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.055
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.167
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.274
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.412
- George Russell Mercedes +0.423
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.662
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.780
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.942
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.180
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.377
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.695
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.807
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.856
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.925
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.435
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.552
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +4.558
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari NC
