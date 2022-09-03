Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari – 1:11.632
- George Russell Mercedes +0.066
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.161
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.339
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.524
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.544
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.695
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.859
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.926
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.959
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.974
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.141
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.143
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.371
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.414
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.624
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.667
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.727
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.789
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.993