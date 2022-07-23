French Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Paul Ricard.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:32.272
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.354
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.637
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.983
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.021
- George Russell Mercedes +1.104
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.233
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.286
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.397
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.479
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.516
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.569
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.597
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.600
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.639
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.759
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.850
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.905
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.950
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.264