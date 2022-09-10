Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:21.252
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.347
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.596
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.645
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.054
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.067
- George Russell Mercedes +1.105
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.178
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.254
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.315
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.405
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.503
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.524
- Nyck de Vries Williams Racing +1.617
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.619
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.698
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.852
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.951
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.140
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.487