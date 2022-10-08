Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the only dry practice of the weekend, FP3, ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:30.671
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.294
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.309
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.649
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.843
- George Russell Mercedes +0.859
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.918
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.076
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.079
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.167
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.189
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.275
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.300
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.551
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.619
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.695
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.706
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.714
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.197
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.210
