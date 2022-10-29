Mexican Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:18.399
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.144
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.477
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.724
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.842
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.902
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.918
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.991
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.483
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.518
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.561
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.620
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.638
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.740
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.931
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.078
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.199
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.449
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.587
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.872
Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice