Miami Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice hour ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Miami.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:30.304
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.194
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.345
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.732
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.745
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.746
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.868
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.923
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.197
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.290
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.355
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.361
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.424
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.581
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.586
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.597
- George Russell Mercedes +1.620
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.747
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.072
- Esteban Ocon Alpine NC
