Monaco Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP3 ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race on the streets of Monaco.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:12.476
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.041
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.370
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.405
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.734
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.750
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.899
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.960
- George Russell Mercedes +1.000
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.109
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.169
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.351
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.362
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.373
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.406
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.628
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.784
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.163
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.385
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.434