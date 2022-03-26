Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Below are the results of the third practice session ahead of qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Jeddah.

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:29.735

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.033

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.098

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.274

5 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.295

6 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.404

7 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +0.413

8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.527

9 Fernando ALONSO Alpine +0.561

10 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.680

11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.972

12 Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team +1.030

13 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.211

14 George RUSSELL Mercedes +1.248

15 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+1.332

16 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +1.451

17 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.639

18 Nico HULKENBERG Aston Martin +1.689

19 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.794

20 Nicholas LATIFI Williams +2.257

Read the Practice Report