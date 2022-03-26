Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Below are the results of the third practice session ahead of qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Jeddah.
1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:29.735
2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.033
3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.098
4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.274
5 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.295
6 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.404
7 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +0.413
8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.527
9 Fernando ALONSO Alpine +0.561
10 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.680
11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.972
12 Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team +1.030
13 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.211
14 George RUSSELL Mercedes +1.248
15 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+1.332
16 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +1.451
17 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.639
18 Nico HULKENBERG Aston Martin +1.689
19 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.794
20 Nicholas LATIFI Williams +2.257