Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from a damp final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:57.782
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.526
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.066
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.647
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.744
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.591
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.129
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.225
- George Russell Mercedes +3.228
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +3.254
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.307
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.438
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +3.463
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.720
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.897
- Lando Norris McLaren +4.009
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +4.125
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +4.284
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 4.817
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +5.728