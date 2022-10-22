United States Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at COTA.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:35.825
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.320
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.446
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.572
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.576
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.103
- George Russell Mercedes +1.239
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.326
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.390
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.465
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.485
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.624
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.643
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.694
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.797
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.063
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.079
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.203
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.307
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +3.910
Click here to read the practice report.