Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of the 2023 F1 World Championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:24.418
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.095
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.392
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.511
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.681
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.735
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.776
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +0.787
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.804
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.840
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.841
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.874
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.885
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.925
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.987
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.002
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.166
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.179
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.234
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.295