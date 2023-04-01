Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Melbourne.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:17.565
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.162
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.373
- George Russell Mercedes +0.390
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.529
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.558
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.562
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.573
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.633
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.765
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.845
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.988
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.126
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.148
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.244
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.336
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.382
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.491
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.527
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.581
Verstappen ahead of Alonso and Ocon in final practice