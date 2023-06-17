Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Montreal.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:23.106
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.291
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.377
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.609
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.659
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.719
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.838
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.849
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.882
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.981
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.034
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.085
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.092
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.273
- George Russell Mercedes +2.329
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +2.619
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +2.751
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +3.644
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.734
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +4.173
Verstappen fastest in wet final practice as Sainz crashes