Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session ahead of the 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:17.811
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.250
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.256
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.266
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.271
- George Russell Mercedes +0.308
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.379
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.423
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.539
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.678
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.725
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.733
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.781
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.787
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.838
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.965
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.003
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.017
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.168
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.345