Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:30.267
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.240
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.288
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.737
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.755
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.870
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.892
- George Russell Mercedes +1.238
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.282
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.401
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.432
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.613
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.657
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.684
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.712
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.735
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.781
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.846
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.887
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.932
