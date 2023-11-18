Las Vegas Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race around Las Vegas.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:34.093
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.398
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +0.552
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.560
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.613
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.633
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.695
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.760
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.815
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.974
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.996
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.019
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.160
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.204
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.788
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.815
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.846
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.994
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.392
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +3.685
