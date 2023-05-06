Miami Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice session ahead of the first of three US races for the 2023 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:27.535
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.406
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.515
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.590
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.872
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.893
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.921
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.962
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.026
- George Russell Mercedes +1.071
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.072
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.083
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.183
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.188
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.539
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.644
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.729
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.840
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.866
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.912
Verstappen fastest ahead of Miami qualifying