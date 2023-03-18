Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:28.485
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.613
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.998
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.024
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.083
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.103
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.205
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.213
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.216
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.276
- George Russell Mercedes +1.326
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.432
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.448
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.468
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.498
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.550
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.646
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.832
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.312
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri NC
Verstappen in a league of his own six tenths ahead in FP2