Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the final practice for this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:32.065
- George Russell Mercedes +0.069
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.238
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.313
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.316
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.470
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.665
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.719
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.831
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.880
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.905
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.914
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.986
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.061
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.286
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.292
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.305
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.475
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.572
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.643