70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Click here to read our complete report from Third Practice (FP3) – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.621
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.163
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.581
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.635
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.642
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.707
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.834
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.853
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.875
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.006
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.038
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.133
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.190
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.194
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.455
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.504
- George Russell Williams +1.728
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.847
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.917
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.142
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!