Tuscan Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at Mugello in Tuscany, Italy.
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:16.530
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.017
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.083
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.582
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.696
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.811
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.958
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.008
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.097
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.105
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.216
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.238
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.282
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.313
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.509
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.542
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.612
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.656
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.296
- George Russell Williams No time