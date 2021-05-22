Monaco Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has topped the final free practice session ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ahead of the seasons’ most important qualifying session, Verstappen set a time of 1:11.294 and this is the first time that the Dutch driver has topped a session this weekend.

Ferrari has continued their impressive form shown on Thursday having been fastest in Free Practice 2. Carlos Sainz set the second fastest time, just 0.047s behind Verstappen. Teammate Charles Leclerc finished the session in third a further 0.258s back.

The red flags were brought out for Nicholas Latifi who crashed his Williams coming out of Swimming Pool. The team will have a massive repair job on their hands ahead of qualifying later in the day.

The session resumed with 11 minutes left for some frantic laps, however the red flags were brought out again to deal with a huge crash for Haas driver Mick Schumacher. The German driver carried too much speed into Casino Square and wrecked his car. The session was unable to resume.

Constructors Championship leaders Mercedes appear to be struggling as Valtteri Bottas, some four tenths down on Verstappen, was in fourth and Lewis Hamilton finished down in seventh. Hamilton reported issues with grip at the rear and the reigning World Champions will need to iron out any imbalance before qualifying.

Sergio Perez, who topped the first practice session on Thursday was in fifth, half a second down on his teammate’s benchmark time with McLaren’s Lando Norris in sixth.

Kimi Raikkonen was in eighth for Alfa Romeo with Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly very close behind in ninth. Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top ten for Aston Martin.

