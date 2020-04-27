The French Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of June, has been officially called off after instructions from the French government.

The French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard in the south of France has become the latest race to be officially called off, after the promoters acknowledged on Monday that the race can’t possibly happen after instructions from the French government.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has banned all major public events until, at least, the middle of July. The intent is to keep the Schengen area closed until further notice and the French government announced that events consisting of more than 5000 people cannot happen as they continue their efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Scheduled for the 28th of June, it is simply impossible to hold the French Grand Prix as planned. It will not be rescheduled for 2020, with the race not happening again until at least 2021. The promoters say they fully support the decisions made by the government, stating that ‘The health and safety of its spectators, partners and all those involved in Formula 1 is a priority.’

“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event.” said Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France.

“The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event at the heart of the Région Sud.”

” We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon.” said Formula 1’s CEO Chase Carey.

For those with tickets to the 2020 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, it will be possible to claim reimbursement shortly from the event’s website www.gpfrance.com.

The promoters say they are fully committed to facilitating the full reimbursement of each ticket and any services that had been pre-booked for the weekend.