Hungarian Grand Prix – McLaren’s Lando Norris was left exasperated after the Hungarian Grand Prix after being taken out by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas on Lap 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Briton made excellent progress at the start and managed to pass Bottas who bogged down off the line. The Finn also lost out to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez going into Turn 1.

However, a mistake by Bottas saw the Finn miss his braking point and lock up slamming into the back of Norris’s McLaren. This put the Briton into the side of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen whilst Bottas hit Perez behind.

Norris was able to limp back to the pits following the ensuing red flag period, but had to retire from the race after his McLaren team were unable to repair the damage.

The McLaren driver criticised the mistake and said that he expected more from the top drivers.

“All of us are in Formula 1 for a reason, because we’re good drivers and we know where to brake, where to judge braking zones and so on, especially when it’s wet, especially on the first lap of the race,” Norris said as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“But obviously some misjudged it completely. That’s the annoying thing, you expect a little bit more from when you’re racing those top guys at the front of the field.

“But also they don’t race that often, they’re quite on their own, and not in the pack getting in dirty air and things as much as we are. So maybe they just don’t experience it, and they need to learn that a little bit more.”

Norris confirmed that the Mercedes driver had apologised for the accident, and hoped that Bottas would receive a penalty for the incident.

“He said sorry,” said Norris. “Of course it doesn’t change anything now, which is the bad bit of it. But of course he should get a penalty.

“I got a penalty against Perez [in Austria] when a bit of air pushed him off the track, and I get completely taken out of the race, crash into Max, it’s a big incident.

“It’s a lot more dangerous than some guy going into some gravel. And of course, it’s a lot more dangerous driving doing that than what I’ve done. Yeah, he deserves one of course.”

Bottas has received a five-place grid penalty for the incident which will be awarded at the Belgium GP after the summer break.