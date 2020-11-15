Turkish Grand Prix – Pierre Gasly will have to start at the back of the grid after AlphaTauri started to change parts before deciding against it.

The AlphaTauri team were called to the stewards this morning after Formula 1’s Technical Delegate, Jo Bauer, after the Italian team changed their mind about replacing Pierre Gasly’s power unit after disassembling the car.

After qualifying 15th during yesterday’s weather disrupted session, AlphaTauri asked to be allowed to change the power unit elements. Their request was given the go ahead and the mechanics started the strip down of the car before changing their minds and withdrawing the appeal.

The problem was that the car had already been taken apart to such an extent that the scrutineers watching couldn’t be sure that everything went back exactly as it had been.

Bauer sent this message to the stewards, asking them to take a look at the circumstances and decide whether any sanctions should be given:

“Yesterday the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda team requested to change all PU elements on car number 10 for new ones. This request was approved at 18:55 on 14 September 2020, following a written request from the team concerned, this being in accordance with Article 34.2 of the 2020 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“The team started to take the car apart and the car was on high stands over night due to the work already carried out (gearbox removed, ICE removed, radiators removed etc.). This morning the team has withdrawn the request which allows an assumption that the change was requested for strategic reasons and not for physical ones.

“More importantly the car was already disassembled to a stage where it is impossible for the scrutineers and the other supervision means in place to guarantee that no modification to the car has been carried to any component by disassembling and refitting the original items.

“For the above mentioned reasons I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

The decision came just as the cars were heading to the grid and they ruled that because work had been started on the car before AlphaTauri changed their mind, and it’s impossible to confirm whether there weren’t any modifications, they still have to serve the penalty.

“Per the report of the Technical Delegate the car was disassembled to a stage where it is impossible for the scrutineers and other supervision means in place to guarantee that no modification to the car has been carried out to any component by disassembling and refitting the original items.

“This is normally not an issue because of the mandated penalty for such a change. The stewards determine that the specified penalty for the authorized work in parc ferme is in effect from the time the change was started, notwithstanding whether or not the PU change was ultimately completed.”