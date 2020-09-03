Italian Grand Prix – The Renault F1 Team could be on the verge of being renamed for 2021, under a restructuring of the company’s brands.

Renault are rumoured to be set for a name change for the 2021 season, with owners Groupe Renault announcing a change of structure across their brand network.

On Thursday, Groupe Renault announced the formation of a new organisational structure with four ‘business units’ to be headed by individual directors.

There are four brands listed: Renault, Alpine, Dacia and Nouvelles Mobilites.

Current F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul was named as the leader responsible for the ‘creation, organisation and implementation’ of the Alpine business unit

New Renault CEO Luca de Meo is known to be a big motorsport fan, with great respect for Renault’s racing branch and heritage. He was present for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, just days before the team announced they have signed the new Concorde Agreement that will keep them in Formula 1 for the new contract period from 2021-2025.

“We must find our roots,” he explained in an interview with Le Point recently. “I am convinced that the soul of Renault is in its French roots. This brand has always been more creative than the others, it is in its culture. It must play modernity and innovation. Renault can embody the new wave of the automotive industry.”

“The Alpine brand has a very specific niche identity, very sporty, very French.”

Renault have recently relaunched the iconic A110 with an all new modern design, and there appears to be a push to re-establish the brand as a sporty and fun identity.

Alpine currently race in the World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 category, and it’s been rumoured that the Renault Group could be looking to re-align their Alpine brand alongside the ‘Renault Sport’ brand under which the F1 team races. Whether this will take the form of a mashing of the brands or a complete rename, we’ll just have to wait and see…

