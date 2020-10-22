Portuguese Grand Prix – Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have both confirmed they will leave the team at the end of 2020.

The partnership have driven together since 2017, making it one of the longest running partnerships in F1 history and is also the same duration as the current Mercedes line-up.

However, that’ll come to an end after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with both drivers departing for new, unknown pastures.

Romain Grosjean, who has been with the team since they joined Formula 1 in 2016, said: “The last chapter is closed and the book is finished.”

“I’ve been with Haas since Day 1. Five years during which we went through highs and lows but the journey was worth it. I’ve learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themselves.”

“This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the 2018 Austrian GP. I wish the team all the best for the future.”

Grosjean’s future is unclear. Unlikely to be moving elsewhere in F1, he’s indicated an interest in joining Peugeot’s new hypercar programme in WEC, as well as possibly Formula E.

Kevin Magnussen is also leaving, having joined the team a year after Grosjean. The Danish driver said: “2020 will be my last with the Haas team.”

“I have had a great time with the team and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver.”

“I would like to thank Gene [Haas], Guenther [Steiner], and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years.”

“I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course.”

Magnussen is also unlikely to find another haven in F1, at least for now, with the Danish driver strongly tipped to join IndyCar or possibly follow in his father’s footsteps with a switch to sportscars.

As for Haas, their driver line-up in 2021 may well be two rookie drivers. Formula 2’s Nikita Mazepin is the hot favourite to join the team, thanks to his Uralkali backing, with a Ferrari junior driver possibly alongside such as Mick Schumacher or Callum Ilott. Haas may also go for an experienced, available driver like Nico Hulkenberg or Sergio Perez.