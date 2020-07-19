Hungarian Grand Prix – Haas’ Romain Grosjean says he wasn’t happy with Alex Albon’s overtake that resulted in damage to his front wing.

Update: Both Haas drivers are now under investigation for an alleged breach of the Sporting Regulations relating to driver aids during the formation lap.

Romain Grosjean was a possibility for a points finish during the first half of the race, after an inspired call from the team to pit their cars for slick tyres at the end of the formation lap. While the first lap was a struggle in the damp, Haas ended up running in P3 & P4 after the pitstops shook out.

From there, they slowly went backwards as other cars displayed their better inherent pace. Kevin Magnussen was able to hang on to P9 by the chequered flag, but Romain Grosjean limped home in P15 after being passed by pretty much everybody in the second half of the race. He was heard on team radio questioning whether something was wrong with his car, as he struggled for any sort of grip or pace.

Speaking after the race, Grosjean revealed the slight contact made by Alex Albon as the Red Bull driver dived past him at Turn 1 resulted in damage to the Haas’ front wing.

“It was a good move from the team.” said Grosjean of the strategy call. “I had radioed and said it was too dry for the inters, so we took the gamble. The first few laps were a bit hairy but after that things worked really well. The pace was good. I started to have graining on the front left tire, we hadn’t protected it enough. Anyway, it was going okay, then sadly – and I need to review it, Albon had quite a late move on me at turn one, he hit my front wing and damaged it. I had much less performance in the car after that. We tried but things went out of sync after that, we just couldn’t stay in the points.”