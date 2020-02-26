Haas’ Romain Grosjean says he’s confident that planned upgrades for the team’s VF20 should suit his driving style.

Romain Grosjean was at the wheel of the team’s VF20 for Wednesday’s testing time at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Clocking up 107 laps over the day, the Frenchman was the only driver on the grid to stay in the cockpit throughout the day as every other team ran a two driver programme.

Speaking afterwards, Grosjean was cagey about whether the VF20 is a marked improvement on the troublesome 2019 car that caused the team so many headaches last year.

“Time will tell.” Grosjean said. “We were fast here in testing last year so we are careful in everything we assess. We are analysing and with what happened last year, it’s difficult to say we are very confident that we can say we have a very good car. Everyone is doing the best job that they can and I guess Australia, Bahrain…then we’ll have a better idea.”

“We tried lots of things today, lots of different aero parts and settings. So we haven’t optimised yet for the track. So I’m not too worried.”

Grosjean did acknowledge that the 2020 car feels ‘very different’ to the VF19, and said the team have taken a very different approach to their testing programme for this year: “We are trying a lot more options and setups this year than we did last year. Going fast, and exploring things and having issues. Then trying a setup and it doesn’t fix it but at least you know what it does. So if we go to Bahrain, for example, and you have a problem, then you know which setups you can put on.”

Grosjean explained that he felt his driving style never suited last year’s car, exacerbating his problems with unlocking speed from a reluctant chassis. He says these problems shouldn’t be as prevalent this year, with updates on the way that should suit him far more: “I think [the car] it’s better.”

“There’s updates coming that are also going to go my way. Last year was good for learning with a car that isn’t doing what you want it to do, so I think we’re going to do better.” continued the Haas driver.

“We all have a different driving style and mine is definitely wasn’t suiting last year’s characteristics. So I can tell more or less what I want with the car and from the aero and seeing the updates..I think it’ll suit my style more. I like to attack the corner with a fair bit of braking and turning in early, but if you lose front downforce, you lock and wash and can’t turn and then have issues with pushing on throttle.”