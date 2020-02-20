Haas’ Romain Grosjean had just 20 laps left of a 180 lap test programme on Thursday when he spun and damaged his VF20.

Haas’ Romain Grosjean racked 158 laps and the most of anyone on Thursday as the team continued testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

With a best time of 1:18.496, Grosjean was counting down the final laps of his programme for the day when he lost the rear of his VF20 going through Turn 3. Going off into the gravel, the rear of his car impacted with the barrier and was damaged. While he was able to extricate himself and get back to the pits, Haas’ day was done.

“I spun, it had to be me that spun!” laughed Grosjean afterwards. “I don’t think I’ll be the only one. Im not the first one, but there just wasn’t enough space there. The temperature dropped at the end of the day and the tyres went out of the window.”

Grosjean spins at Turn 4 and bumps the barriers#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/QQfsELDM89 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 20, 2020

“We had planned another 20 laps, some 180 in total – with two days taken away from eight last year, that’s a big chunk to lose and we’re trying to do as much as we can.” Grosjean said about the team’s testing plan. “You can train your neck as much as you want at home, but your neck is always going to go at some point. I feel OK in the car and the stint i was on was actually going very well. I just lost the temperature in the tyres.”

“We went through a lot of the programme, tried as many things as we could in one day and there’s more to try tomorrow. We’re not looking to make the car over one lap or setting it up, we’re just testing every single option and see what they do, and work on the correlation issues we had last year and make sure we’re in line and happy with that.”

Team boss Guenther Steiner says the team didn’t manage to complete the full programme as a result of Grosjean’s crash, but that it was still a very good day for the team: “We wanted to do the whole days distance but think we were about 20 laps short.”

“Romain was pretty clear that the tyres just slipped and the lap before he did the same. The lap before we looked at the data and it just snapped. He said it was spinning and going back on the track he hit something but the damage is not big. Surely the rear wing is damaged but nothing else, the suspension is good. The car will be back tomorrow without an issue.”

“Obviously, doing this amount of laps you plan for it but you don’t expect it because we have had two very good days. Yesterday, we did 100 laps, today we did almost 160 – it was a very good day and we learned a lot.”

“Sometimes we do really expect to do this much and to do better than we expected.

As for whether the team, who wouldn’t have the same resources as some of the bigger teams, are finding the reduction in test days a problem, Steiner said: “At the moment no but that could go away tomorrow! I don’t want to jinx it.”

“At the moment it is going good, therefore we are happy and confident about it.”

“There’s plenty of positives. No issues and we can keep running, the systems and the new suspension are all working well, and the car has some really good strengths we need to improve. It was a good day.”