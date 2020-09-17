Renault’s test driver, 20 year old F2 racer Guanyu Zhou, has completed two days of track time in Hungary, driving the 2018 R.S.18.



Zhou, who currently races in Formula 2 with UNI-Virtuosi, headed to Hungary’s Hungaroring near Budapest for a two day test with Renault.

Using the 2018 car means the usual testing restrictions don’t apply, with Zhou free to do as much driving as he and the test team wanted at what is effectively a privately hired track day.

The 20 year old Chinese driver did 227 laps over the course of the two days with Renault. He did 450 kilometres on Wednesday, and 520 kilometres on Thursday – taking him to a total of 970 kilometres over the two days.

“Neck still feeling fresh, lovely”, he said on Instagram, while he said “I love fast cars, good to be back.” on Twitter.

Guanyu Zhou hasn’t won an F2 race this year, although has taken two pole positions and three podiums. Currently P8 in the F2 driver standings, he was overlooked for a seat with the F1 team for next year as the team elected to bring back Fernando Alonso.

Zhou is aiming to become the first Chinese driver to take part in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and is the team’s official test driver and is part of the Renault Driver Academy – as is fellow F2 racer Christian Lundgaard.

Both have carried out similar tests in 2019, with Zhou driving at the Red Bull Ring, Catalunya, Paul Ricard, Jerez and Budapest with the R.S.17. This was his first F1 test of 2020.