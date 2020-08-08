70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat was eliminated in Q1 after going wide due to a gust of wind while on his flying lap.

Daniil Kvyat qualified his Alpha Tauri in P16 on Saturday, being knocked out in Q1 after setting a best time of 1:27.882.

The Russian driver was on a better lap at the end of the session, but made an error and ran wide and had his laptime deleted as a result.

Speaking afterwards, he explained that his error in running wide coming out of Stowe was caused by a gust of wind.

“It was very unfortunate this afternoon as it was turning out to be a very good lap when a gust of wind put me off in Turn 15, it caused me to have a big snap and I lost a lot of time.” said the Russian.

“Looking at the positives, normally we’re able to make up for a poor qualifying on Sunday, so we just need to keep pushing and I’m quite confident we can put together a decent race and fight for points.”

Alpha Tauri’s pace suggests that the car is capable of fighting for a lower points position, with Pierre Gasly qualifying in P7.

“Unfortunately for Dany, his best lap in Q1 – which was looking good – was compromised with a snap followed by running wide.” said the team’s Technical Director Jody Eggington.

“This is really a shame as he has performed well this weekend and was capable of progressing much further in Qualifying today.