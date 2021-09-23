Haas have confirmed that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will race for the team in 2022; an unchanged lineup for next season.

Schumacher and Mazepin made their F1 debuts for the the US-based team in 2021 having joined from Formula 2 The rookies have battled hard all season having to contend with an uncompetitive car with Haas opting for consistency with their driver pairing going into next years’ campaign. 2022 sees a swathe of technical changes to contend with with the US outfit choosing to concentrate their efforts on their 2022 chassis.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” said Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

“2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1, and as rookies, they’ve done a lot of that this year.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings, both internally and externally.

“Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”

Schumacher is looking forward to starting his second season in a car that will, he hopes, allow his to fight for points.

By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” he said the German. “The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year.

“New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari – of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they continue to give me and the support they have shown me over the years.”

Mazepin echoed his teammates’ sentiment; “I’m very excited for next year,” said the Russian. “The new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them. I think we will come out strong next year.”