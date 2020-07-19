Hungarian Grand Prix – The Haas drivers have been summoned before the stewards for an alleged breach regarding driver aids on the formation lap.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished ninth and 15th at the Hungaroring, having run as high as third and fourth thanks to a pre-race call to pit for slick tyres at the end of the formation lap as the track dried following earlier rain.

The stewards’ summons specified an “alleged breach of article 27.1 of the FIA Formula 1 sporting regulations, driver aids during formation lap” on both cars.

Article 27.1 simply states “the driver must drive the car alone and unaided”, and is a catch-all regulation designed to outlaw the ‘driver aid’ systems that were prevalent during previous regulatory eras.