The Haas F1 team have issued a statement to confirm that Nikita Mazepin has not been fired from his seat, and he will race for the team in 2021.

Haas have come forward to issue a statement to confirm that new signing Nikita Mazepin has not lost his seat for 2021. The young Russian driver is currently at the centre of a furore involving a video that was posted on his social media account.

In the video, the camera operator is seen to reach back to touch a woman in the back seat of a car being driven through the streets of Abu Dhabi. The woman appears uncomfortable with the touch, and pushes the camera operator away while raising her middle finger.

Mazepin initially posted an apology for posting the video, but has since deleted this. The woman in the video also released a statement, clarifying that she and Mazepin were friends and that there was no issue. The statement has since been deleted, while both parties have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Haas released a statement condemning the ‘abhorrent’ video, while the FIA and Formula also said the same and backed Haas as the team said they would handle the matter internally.

Rumours began to swirl that Mazepin had been fired from his seat in the aftermath, fuelled by further social media comments and bio changes. However, Haas have come out with a statement to clarify that Mazepin has not lost his seat. He will race alongside fellow rookie Mick Schumacher in 2021.

“Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.” read the statement. “As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made.”