Spanish Grand Prix – The Haas drivers were left disappointed with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were knocked out in Q1.

Both Haas drivers were knocked out in the first part of qualifying in Spain, after appearing quite competitive during the practice sessions on Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Magnussen did a 1:17.908 on the Softs in Q1, finishing in P16, and said he couldn’t maximise his potential due to traffic: “It was close in terms of getting through, it wouldn’t have taken a lot to get further up and into Q2. We were compromised quite a bit on the out lap of my second run with all the traffic. It was a pretty hectic and slow out lap from a lot of people.”

“The last few corners I was basically stopped on-track, I was just rolling the wheels slightly, it was walking speed. The tires cooled down a lot. The car’s been there all weekend though, it was back to normal. I just haven’t been able to put together a lap to show it. It’s a little bit of a missed opportunity I feel. I was confident coming into qualifying that I’d have a good car, and I felt like I did. Our race pace looks pretty good though, much better than our qualifying pace – which we didn’t really get to show this afternoon.” finished Magnussen.

Haas broke curfew rules on Friday night, working on Romain Grosjean’s car until the early hours of the morning. There’s no punishment for this, as teams are allowed to break curfew twice during a season. Grosjean said he wanted to reward the team for their work, but was knocked out in P17 and a tenth down on Magnussen.

“The car just didn’t feel the same from this morning, I could feel it coming sadly.’ said Grosjean. “It’s a shame as I had really wanted to keep the car exactly the same from Friday. We had to change a lot of parts on the car like the engine and so on. The guys had worked until 4 a.m. and I really wanted to give them something good today, but the good front-end that I had has gone. I can’t drive with understeer and I didn’t have any confidence – it’s killing us. We need to analyse and understand what happened.”

Team boss Guenther Steiner said the result was disappointing, considering their practice pace had them on par with Ferrari on Friday: “It was a very disappointing qualifying today, we expected more out of it following yesterday’s pace. We lost all our pace – we need to look into that and see where we lost it and why we lost it. The only positive now is that our race pace simulation was good on Friday.”

“Hopefully we can save that one over into Sunday and have a good race. It would have been nice to start a little further ahead, but nevertheless, if the predicted race pace is there, we can hopefully make moves. Everybody’s pushing hard so we get some points, hopefully we get a good start and keep out of trouble. We’ll just keep on working hard.”