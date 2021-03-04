Haas have revealed their new livery for 2021, with the team agreeing a new multi-year title sponsorship with Uralkali.

The Haas F1 Team have taken the covers off their new look for 2021, revealing a new title sponsorship in the form of Russian fertilizer producer and exporter Uralkali. The team will be known as Uralkali Haas F1 Team on a new multi-year deal.

Uralkali aren’t a surprising signing, as the team have signed Nikita Mazepin as a race driver for 2021. The young Russian’s father, Dmitry, is one of the main shareholders in Uralkali, and has been linked with a potential buyout of the team if Gene Haas decides to sell up.

The new VF-21 showcases a livery to reflect the new sponsor agreement, with a predominantly white base. Uralkali, as well as Gene Haas’ eponymous machining company, emblazon the car with red and blue accents towards the rear and on the front wing.

The VF-21 will make its track debut on Friday March 12th as pre-season testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit. Both Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher will carry out all three days of testing between them, with no intention to run reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi.

As well as the Uralkali deal, the new car also reveals a new sponsor signing in the form of German telecommunincations company 1&1. Mick Schumacher will become a brand ambassador for the company.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Uralkali to Formula 1 as title partner to Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, chairman of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “We look forward to representing their brand throughout the season. It’s an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us. It’s definitely a case of all change but I’m hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races. It’s been a tough couple of seasons, but we’ve also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations.”

“I happily echo Mr. Haas’s comments, we are pleased to be partnered by Uralkali this season and beyond,” stated team principal Guenther Steiner. “We approach a new season with a new title partner and two new drivers, it’s going to be an exciting year head – hopefully exciting only in a good way though. We face a year of learning with the drivers while technically we look ahead to the future. It’s no secret that the VF-21 will not be developed as we focus our energies now on the 2022 car and, what we hope, will be a more level-playing field. We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we’re there to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves. But first we have to get the guys dialed in at testing. Time behind the wheel is short – so it’ll be a steep curve, but I’m personally looking forward to seeing their development as drivers and as team members within Uralkali Haas F1 Team.”

This is the second external title sponsorship the Haas team have signed since entering the sport in 2016. In 2019, the team signed Rich Energy as their title sponsorship but the British energy drinks manufacturer’s deal with the team was pulled mid-way through the season – reportedly due to a lack of payment and funds. Uralkali aren’t likely to have the same issue, as the Russian company’s financial report for 2020 shows revenues of over $2500 million.